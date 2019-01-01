Somewhere Forever - Living Gallery 2019

Living Gallery

Art Come to Life

A boldly unique, dramatic presentation of sacred masterworks of art depicting Christ’s ministry and passion. See these great paintings come alive—re-creating scenes from our Lord’s ministry on earth.

Have you ever seen a work of art that looked so real that the characters almost seem to breathe? In Living Gallery this is no longer just your imagination—the people in the larger-than-life paintings, sculptures and stained glass are real.

The unique Living Gallery program combines original drama, music and breathtaking live portrayals of classic works of art to celebrate the story of Christ’s birth or resurrection.

A team of talented artists and technicians spend hundreds of hours putting together the sets, costumes, makeup and lighting needed to create larger-than-life artwork depicting the life of Christ. When it all comes together with live models, the effect is breathtaking.

Be challenged and inspired by the drama, uplifting music and living masterpieces that make up Living Gallery .