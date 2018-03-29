Living Gallery

Art Come to Life

Living Gallery 2018: This Is My Word

A modern play focusing on a woman’s journey with cancer, her estranged relationship with her son, and her coming to Christ through the influence of her art work on illuminated manuscripts. A mix of instrumental and vocal music selections will accompany the production. The production opens up with a brief film montage of a calligrapher’s handwriting. This program features two illuminated manuscript pages from the Book of Hours.

Be challenged and inspired by the drama, uplifting music, and life-size re-creations of masterpieces that make up Living Gallery, an Upstate tradition since 1998.

Have you ever seen a work of art that looked so real that the characters almost seem to breathe? In Living Gallery this is no longer just your imagination—the people in the larger-than-life paintings, sculptures and stained glass are real.

The unique Living Gallery program combines original drama, special choral and orchestral arrangements, and breathtaking live portrayals of classic works of art to celebrate the story of Christ’s birth or resurrection.

A team of talented artists and technicians spend hundreds of hours putting together the sets, costumes, makeup and lighting needed to create larger-than-life artwork depicting the life of Christ. When it all comes together with live models, the effect is breathtaking.

Be challenged and inspired by the drama, uplifting music and living masterpieces that make up Living Gallery .